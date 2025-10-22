Harrdy Sandhu, wife Zenith welcome their 2nd child
Singer Harrdy Sandhu and his wife Zenith Sidhu just welcomed their second child, sharing the happy news during Diwali 2025.
Their announcement—featuring a sweet photo of their newborn's tiny hands and the message, "Our beautiful blessing has arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone. "—quickly caught fans' attention.
The baby's gender hasn't been revealed yet.
Baby's gender hasn't been revealed yet
Sharing this milestone during a major festival quickly drew waves of love and congratulations, with fans and celebs like Sunil Grover and Sargun Mehta sending their congratulations.
The heartfelt timing and simple photo struck a chord online, especially following Zenith's viral baby shower earlier this year.
Now, the Sandhu-Sidhu family—childhood sweethearts and parents to a son—are celebrating their newest addition together.