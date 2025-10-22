Harrdy Sandhu, wife Zenith welcome their 2nd child

Baby's gender hasn't been revealed yet

Sharing this milestone during a major festival quickly drew waves of love and congratulations, with fans and celebs like Sunil Grover and Sargun Mehta sending their congratulations.

The heartfelt timing and simple photo struck a chord online, especially following Zenith's viral baby shower earlier this year.

Now, the Sandhu-Sidhu family—childhood sweethearts and parents to a son—are celebrating their newest addition together.