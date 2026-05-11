'Maine...': Did you know debutante Bhagyashree earned more than Salman?

Hindi film actor Bhagyashree recently opened up about being paid more than her co-star Salman Khan in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya. The film, which marked Bhagyashree's debut and was Khan's second outing after Biwi Ho To Aisi, saw an unusual reversal of the gender pay ratio in Bollywood . Speaking to Zoom, she explained that remuneration is often determined by supply and demand dynamics.

Pay structure 'A woman might put in hard work, but if producer...' Bhagyashree said, "I don't know whether people are going to like what I am going to say. It depends upon a lot of supply and demand." "It is a simple business when we talk about money. A woman might put in hard work, but if the producer or director feels that she is replaceable by someone else who is offering a better price, then they will stick to the price that they are willing to pay to that particular actress."

Industry dynamics Collective action needed among women actors: Bhagyashree The actor further said, "At that point in time, the actress would have to make a decision on whether she was willing to let go of the work that's coming to her, and allow someone else to take it." "Unless women in general come together and say this is what we are supposed to get paid, it is not going to happen." She stressed that unless there is collective action among women actors regarding pay structures, change will be slow.

Advertisement

Market volatility Deepika recently stuck to her demand Bhagyashree added that the film industry is a "volatile market" where there will always be "someone who is ready to bargain to take a step back." In recent months, actor Deepika Padukone has been criticized by a certain section of people for sticking to her ask of a strict eight-hour daily shift. She defended it, saying, "By virtue of being a woman if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it."

Advertisement