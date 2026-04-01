Bhansali to direct Dhanush in 'untitled film' Mithran's Hindi debut

'untitled film' originally 'Rowdy Rathore' sequel

untitled film was originally meant to be a Rowdy Rathore sequel, but plans changed and it took on a fresh direction. After talks with Ram Charan didn't work out, Dhanush stepped in as lead.

Filming is expected to kick off in early 2027, once Dhanush wraps up his current projects.

Meanwhile, Bhansali Productions has other films in the pipeline too, including a Madhubala biopic and Jai Somnath.