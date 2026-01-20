Bhavana backs 'Toxic' teaser as debate heats up Entertainment Jan 20, 2026

Malayalam actor Bhavana is standing by director Geetu Mohandas after the teaser for "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" stirred controversy.

The teaser, released recently, shows an intimate scene between Yash and Brazilian actor Beatriz Taufenbach, which some viewers felt was hypersexualized and misogynistic.

Bhavana responded that she sees these elements as just part of cinema.