Bhavana backs 'Toxic' teaser as debate heats up
Malayalam actor Bhavana is standing by director Geetu Mohandas after the teaser for "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" stirred controversy.
The teaser, released recently, shows an intimate scene between Yash and Brazilian actor Beatriz Taufenbach, which some viewers felt was hypersexualized and misogynistic.
Bhavana responded that she sees these elements as just part of cinema.
What's the fuss about?
The scene features gangster Raya (Yash) with a female character (Beatriz Bach/Taufenbach) in a car, set against a backdrop of violence.
Critics say it objectifies women, but Mohandas brushed off the backlash on Instagram, saying she's "Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc. etc."
Legal trouble & old controversies
Things escalated as the teaser drew backlash.
Some have also called out Mohandas for hypocrisy since she previously criticized Mammootty's film "Kasaba" for similar issues.