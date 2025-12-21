Next Article
Bhavna Ajwani steps into 'Anupamaa' as Prena
Entertainment
Bhavna Ajwani has joined the cast of Anupamaa as Prena, a mysterious new character reports say will shake up the Shah family and play a key role in upcoming twists.
The show remains one of India's top-rated fiction series.
Why does this matter?
Prena arrives just as drama is heating up—after Ishani got caught trying to sell wedding-shagun jewelry, tensions are high and Prena's influence could change everything.
Anupamaa is still dominating TRP charts, and lead actor Rupali Ganguly recently won Best Popular Actress at the ITA Awards, dedicating her win to Satish Shah and thanking the show's creators.
If you like unpredictable stories, this is one to watch!