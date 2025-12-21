Bhavna Ajwani steps into 'Anupamaa' as Prena

Why does this matter?

Prena arrives just as drama is heating up—after Ishani got caught trying to sell wedding-shagun jewelry, tensions are high and Prena's influence could change everything.

Anupamaa is still dominating TRP charts, and lead actor Rupali Ganguly recently won Best Popular Actress at the ITA Awards, dedicating her win to Satish Shah and thanking the show's creators.

If you like unpredictable stories, this is one to watch!