Bhavnani addresses family position over Singh's 'Don 3' exit
Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 stirred up a lot of buzz, especially after the film workers' union (FWICE) briefly called for a non-cooperation directive against him.
While the drama caught everyone's attention, Ranveer himself has stayed quiet.
CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon spoke with his dad, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, to get some clarity on what's really going on.
Bhavnani says family on good terms
Bhavnani told Dhillon that their family is still on good terms with Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment. There's "There's no animosity from his side." at all.
He did share that they weren't happy about how FWICE handled things but chose not to involve any more associations.
Meanwhile, Ranveer's spokesperson says he respects everyone involved in Don 3 and isn't part of any rumors or drama.