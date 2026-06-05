Bhavnani addresses family position over Singh's 'Don 3' exit

Bhavnani says family on good terms

Bhavnani told Dhillon that their family is still on good terms with Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment. There's "There's no animosity from his side." at all.

He did share that they weren't happy about how FWICE handled things but chose not to involve any more associations.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's spokesperson says he respects everyone involved in Don 3 and isn't part of any rumors or drama.