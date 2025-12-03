Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey's death: Police suspect murder, not suicide
What's the story
The Bhagalpur police have concluded that the death of Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey alias Annapurna was a homicide. The viscera report revealed that she died due to "shock and respiratory asphyxia" from "strangulation," with no common poison found in her body. This contradicts earlier claims by family members and friends who said she had committed suicide due to career-related stress.
Investigation details
Police investigation into Pandey's death intensified
The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons based on the postmortem report. Hindustan Times quoted Bhagalpur City SP Shubhank Mishra, saying on Tuesday, "The viscera report related to the 'murder' has been received by the police. Report clearly indicates that Amrita was not given any poisonous substance." "The post-mortem report is accurate, stating that the victim was strangled to death," he added.
Digital evidence
Police plan to unlock Pandey's iPhone for evidence
The police are now attempting to unlock the late actor's iPhone, as her last conversations and potential evidence may help solve the case. An investigator said, "The reason behind the murder will be ascertained only after her iPhone is unlocked." "Bhagalpur police will shortly seek help from the FSL team to unlock the iPhone." "After that, police would question everyone regarding whom the actress was chatting with."
Case details
Pandey's death: A closer look at the case
Pandey was found dead in her rented flat in Bhagalpur on April 27, 2024. She had traveled to Bhagalpur for her sister's wedding. Although she was based out of Mumbai, she had worked in Bhojpuri movies, advertisements, and animation projects. She tied the knot in 2022 to the animation engineer, Chandramani Jangde.