Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey's death: Police suspect murder, not suicide

The Bhagalpur police have concluded that the death of Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey alias Annapurna was a homicide. The viscera report revealed that she died due to "shock and respiratory asphyxia" from "strangulation," with no common poison found in her body. This contradicts earlier claims by family members and friends who said she had committed suicide due to career-related stress.

Investigation details Police investigation into Pandey's death intensified The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons based on the postmortem report. Hindustan Times quoted Bhagalpur City SP Shubhank Mishra, saying on Tuesday, "The viscera report related to the 'murder' has been received by the police. Report clearly indicates that Amrita was not given any poisonous substance." "The post-mortem report is accurate, stating that the victim was strangled to death," he added.

Digital evidence Police plan to unlock Pandey's iPhone for evidence The police are now attempting to unlock the late actor's iPhone, as her last conversations and potential evidence may help solve the case. An investigator said, "The reason behind the murder will be ascertained only after her iPhone is unlocked." "Bhagalpur police will shortly seek help from the FSL team to unlock the iPhone." "After that, police would question everyone regarding whom the actress was chatting with."