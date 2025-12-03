'Dhurandhar' gets CBFC nod; Ranveer's film to release on December 5 Entertainment Dec 03, 2025

Ranveer Singh's next big film, Dhurandhar, is officially set for a December 5 release after getting an A certificate from the CBFC.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this movie clocks in at over 3.5 hours—making it Bollywood's longest since Jodha Akbar.

The CBFC clarified to the Delhi High Court that Dhurandhar isn't based on Major Mohit Sharma.