'Dhurandhar' gets CBFC nod; Ranveer's film to release on December 5
Ranveer Singh's next big film, Dhurandhar, is officially set for a December 5 release after getting an A certificate from the CBFC.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this movie clocks in at over 3.5 hours—making it Bollywood's longest since Jodha Akbar.
The CBFC clarified to the Delhi High Court that Dhurandhar isn't based on Major Mohit Sharma.
What changed before release?
The CBFC asked for a few tweaks before giving the green light—like adding Hindi voiceovers to disclaimers, putting in anti-drug and smoking warnings, cutting some violent scenes, and muting a profanity.
They also changed a minister character's name and added extra music and end-credit scenes.
Star-studded cast & big production
Dhurandhar brings together Ranveer with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it's shaping up to be a significant release.