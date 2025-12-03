'Stranger Things 5' is Netflix's biggest English-language TV debut ever 

The fifth season of Stranger Things has set a new record for the biggest English-language series debut on Netflix , with 59.6 million views in its first five days. This incredible achievement not only breaks all previous records for English-language Netflix series but also places it third overall, behind only the second and third seasons of Squid Game. The show is expected to maintain its Top 10 position for an extended period and remain in Netflix's most popular English-language titles list.

Record-breaking views 'Stranger Things 5' surpassed previous seasons' viewership The fifth season of Stranger Things has also surpassed the viewership of its predecessor, with a staggering 59.6 million views. In comparison, Season 4 opened with 287 million hours watched (approximately 22 million views). This means that Season 5's debut represents an increase of about 171%. However, it's worth noting that the two seasons had different timeframes for counting views - five days for Season 5 and three days for Season 4.

Chart dominance 'Stranger Things 5' made history with simultaneous top 10 presence The success of Stranger Things Season 5 has also led to a historic moment for Netflix, with all five seasons of the show appearing on the platform's Top 10 chart simultaneously. This unprecedented feat occurred during the week of November 24-30, marking the first time in Netflix history that five different seasons of a single series were featured in the Top 10 at once.