₹60cr fraud case: Shilpa-Raj seek permission to travel abroad
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking permission to travel to London. The couple is reportedly looking to visit Kundra's ailing father, who has been diagnosed with a chronic and unexplained deficiency of iron ammonia. The plea also seeks a stay on the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against them by Mumbai Police as part of an ongoing investigation into a ₹60 crore fraud case.
Health concerns
Kundra's father advised to undergo repeat capsule endoscopy
The couple had initially filed a plea seeking quashing of the LOC. However, they later filed an urgent plea stating that Kundra's father was diagnosed with a deficiency of iron ammonia on November 10, 2025. This condition has caused several medical complications, including episodes of breathlessness and loss of blood. He has been advised to undergo repeat capsule endoscopy or double-balloon enteroscopy.
Travel request
Couple's plea emphasizes urgency of travel
The couple's plea further stated that Kundra's father's condition continues to deteriorate and both Shetty and Kundra need to travel to London urgently. "This is not a leisure trip, and the applicants undertake that they will only visit the father of Kundra and come back to India as scheduled, if permitted," stated the plea. An LOC is a notice issued by the Indian Bureau of Immigration to restrict foreign travel for people facing prosecution.
Legal proceedings
LOC linked to ₹60cr cheating case involving couple
The LOC was issued in connection with a ₹60.48 crore cheating case related to the couple's now-defunct firm, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd. Deepak Kothari, Director of UY Industries Pvt. Ltd., alleged that he was induced by Kundra and Shetty to invest in their venture between 2015 and 2023. He claimed to have invested ₹60.48 crore via a loan under an investment agreement against which Shetty had also issued a personal guarantee.
Counterclaims
Couple's defense and counter-allegations in ongoing legal battle
The pair has maintained that the criminal proceeding against them was maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive to extort money. They claimed to have incorporated Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., a company engaged in selling garments, appliances, and other merchandise through its online Home Shopping Television Channel. The plea also noted that the company was moving toward profitability until demonetization severely impacted its business model. Back in October, Bombay HC had rejected the couple's plea for a leisure trip abroad.