₹60cr fraud case: Shilpa-Raj seek permission to travel abroad 

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra , have filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking permission to travel to London. The couple is reportedly looking to visit Kundra's ailing father, who has been diagnosed with a chronic and unexplained deficiency of iron ammonia. The plea also seeks a stay on the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against them by Mumbai Police as part of an ongoing investigation into a ₹60 crore fraud case.

Health concerns Kundra's father advised to undergo repeat capsule endoscopy The couple had initially filed a plea seeking quashing of the LOC. However, they later filed an urgent plea stating that Kundra's father was diagnosed with a deficiency of iron ammonia on November 10, 2025. This condition has caused several medical complications, including episodes of breathlessness and loss of blood. He has been advised to undergo repeat capsule endoscopy or double-balloon enteroscopy.

Travel request Couple's plea emphasizes urgency of travel The couple's plea further stated that Kundra's father's condition continues to deteriorate and both Shetty and Kundra need to travel to London urgently. "This is not a leisure trip, and the applicants undertake that they will only visit the father of Kundra and come back to India as scheduled, if permitted," stated the plea. An LOC is a notice issued by the Indian Bureau of Immigration to restrict foreign travel for people facing prosecution.

Legal proceedings LOC linked to ₹60cr cheating case involving couple The LOC was issued in connection with a ₹60.48 crore cheating case related to the couple's now-defunct firm, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd. Deepak Kothari, Director of UY Industries Pvt. Ltd., alleged that he was induced by Kundra and Shetty to invest in their venture between 2015 and 2023. He claimed to have invested ₹60.48 crore via a loan under an investment agreement against which Shetty had also issued a personal guarantee.