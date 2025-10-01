Shilpa-Raj's plea to travel abroad denied by Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has denied interim relief to actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and businessman Raj Kundra in their plea seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them. The LOC was issued in connection with a ₹60 crore fraud case involving their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. The couple wanted permission to travel to Phuket from October 2-5 for a leisure trip, but the court denied their request.

Legal plea They have traveled overseas multiple times: Advocates The couple's lawyers, Niranjan Mundargi and Keral Mehta, contended that although a case was filed against them in 2021, they had traveled abroad several times and consistently returned to cooperate with the investigation. They argued that the duo should be permitted to travel despite the ongoing investigation. The court has asked Public Prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh to file a reply to their plea by October 8.

Future travels Couple's upcoming international trips In their petition, the couple also informed the court about their upcoming international travel commitments. The duo claims that they need to go to Los Angeles for work from October 21-24. From there, they will travel to Colombo and the Maldives from October 26-29 for the expansion of their hospitality venture, Hotel Bastian. They also requested permission to travel to Dubai and London from December 20, 2025, to January 6, 2026, to visit Kundra's parents.