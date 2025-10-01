Next Article
Jim Carrey to receive France's Honorary Cesar Award
Entertainment
Jim Carrey is set to receive the Honorary Cesar Award—France's version of the Oscars—at the 51st Cesar Awards in Paris on February 27, 2026.
This award celebrates his career achievements and his ability to challenge, move, and enlighten audiences.
Carrey's other achievements
Carrey isn't just the guy from Ace Ventura or The Mask—he's also won two Golden Globes for more serious roles in The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
France even made him a knight back in 2010 for his work in film.
Previous recipients of this award
The Honorary Cesar has gone to big Hollywood names like Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, and George Clooney.
Next year, it's Carrey's turn to take the stage at Paris's Olympia Theatre.