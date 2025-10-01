Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'The Raja Saab' trailer--quirky horror-comedy with Prabhas, Dutt
Entertainment
The trailer for "The Raja Saab" just dropped, and it's serving up a quirky mix of horror and comedy.
Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film stars Prabhas in two roles—one of whom gets hypnotized into some seriously eerie visions.
Sanjay Dutt shows up as an exorcist/psychiatrist/hypnotist, leading to a playful showdown (there's even a cheeky Star Wars nod).
The throwback Bappi Lahiri soundtrack adds to the offbeat vibe.
Meet the cast and crew
Alongside Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, you'll spot Nidhhi Agerwal, Brahmanandam, Riddhi Kumar, Malavika Mohanan, Yogi Babu, and Kiara Advani in this star-packed cast.
Produced by People Media Factory with music from Thaman S., "The Raja Saab" is set for a pan-India release soon in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.