NewsBytes recommends: 'The Raja Saab' trailer--quirky horror-comedy with Prabhas, Dutt

'The Raja Saab' trailer--quirky horror-comedy with Prabhas, Dutt Oct 01, 2025

The trailer for "The Raja Saab" just dropped, and it's serving up a quirky mix of horror and comedy.

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film stars Prabhas in two roles—one of whom gets hypnotized into some seriously eerie visions.

Sanjay Dutt shows up as an exorcist/psychiatrist/hypnotist, leading to a playful showdown (there's even a cheeky Star Wars nod).

The throwback Bappi Lahiri soundtrack adds to the offbeat vibe.