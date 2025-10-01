Subhash Ghai responds to sexual assault allegations: 'False, defamatory'
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has denied the sexual assault allegations made by actor Nehal Vadoliya. On Wednesday, he issued a statement calling the accusations "false" and warned of legal action against those trying to "malign" his reputation. He said, "I want to make it clear that any individual attempting to malign my reputation or my companies and team members through false allegations will be held accountable under the law."
Statement
'Resorting to social media...': Ghai's legal warning
Ghai's statement further read, "Our legal team is prepared to take strict action against any such defamatory attempts. If anyone has a genuine grievance, the correct and rightful course is to approach the police or the appropriate legal authorities." "Resorting to social media to spread unverified claims for publicity is not only misleading to the public but also unlawful."
Allegations
What actor said about the filmmaker
Vadoliya, known for her stint in House Arrest, had alleged in an interview a few days back that Ghai misbehaved with her during a visit to his house. She was dating the filmmaker's manager. She claimed that what started as a casual evening soon turned uncomfortable when Ghai began complimenting her looks and calling her "very sexy." The situation escalated when he allegedly followed her near the washroom and attempted to kiss her.
Aftermath
'I broke up with my boyfriend after that'
Vadoliya expressed anger at her then-boyfriend for putting her in such a situation. She said, "I told him, 'Where have you brought me? You are his manager, meaning you already knew all these things.'" The incident not only left her shaken but apparently led to the end of her relationship. "I broke up with my boyfriend after that. He was not worth trusting," she said.