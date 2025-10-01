Subhash Ghai responds to sexual assault allegations: 'False, defamatory'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has denied the sexual assault allegations made by actor Nehal Vadoliya. On Wednesday, he issued a statement calling the accusations "false" and warned of legal action against those trying to "malign" his reputation. He said, "I want to make it clear that any individual attempting to malign my reputation or my companies and team members through false allegations will be held accountable under the law."

Statement 'Resorting to social media...': Ghai's legal warning Ghai's statement further read, "Our legal team is prepared to take strict action against any such defamatory attempts. If anyone has a genuine grievance, the correct and rightful course is to approach the police or the appropriate legal authorities." "Resorting to social media to spread unverified claims for publicity is not only misleading to the public but also unlawful."

Allegations What actor said about the filmmaker Vadoliya, known for her stint in House Arrest, had alleged in an interview a few days back that Ghai misbehaved with her during a visit to his house. She was dating the filmmaker's manager. She claimed that what started as a casual evening soon turned uncomfortable when Ghai began complimenting her looks and calling her "very sexy." The situation escalated when he allegedly followed her near the washroom and attempted to kiss her.