₹60cr fraud case update: Raj transferred ₹15cr to Shilpa's company
What's the story
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has made a crucial discovery in the ongoing investigation into an alleged ₹60cr fraud case involving businessman Raj Kundra and actor Shilpa Shetty. Quoting EOW sources, NDTV reported that Kundra transferred around ₹15cr from the alleged amount to a bank account belonging to one of Shetty's companies. The case is linked to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a now-defunct teleshopping venture co-founded by Shetty, Kundra, and Akshay Kumar.
Investigation underway
EOW probes purpose of hefty transaction
The EOW is now probing the purpose of the ₹15cr transaction. Officials have raised eyebrows over the large sum, questioning its legitimacy as it seems too high for routine advertising services. Shetty might be called in for questioning soon to clarify the nature of this payment and why her company issued such a hefty bill. Kundra may also be summoned again by week's end for further interrogation, sources confirmed.
Additional findings
Missing documents, illegal transactions raise red flags
The EOW also revealed that crucial documents related to the case are missing, as they were not submitted by the appointed Resolution Professionals (RPs). These RPs were earlier summoned for questioning. Additionally, investigators suspect that a portion of the ₹60cr may have been funneled into accounts belonging to sister companies, and there are concerns about compliance with mandatory reporting requirements.
Previous interrogation
Kundra's statement recorded earlier this month
Earlier, on September 15, the EOW had recorded Kundra's statement in connection with the cheating case. He was reportedly questioned by EOW personnel for over five hours at an undisclosed location to avoid media attention. An official had stated, "We recorded Kundra's statement today (Monday) and will summon him probably next week again as a lot more witnesses need to be verified before the next round of interrogation."