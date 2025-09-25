₹60cr fraud case update: Raj transferred ₹15cr to Shilpa's company

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has made a crucial discovery in the ongoing investigation into an alleged ₹60cr fraud case involving businessman Raj Kundra and actor Shilpa Shetty . Quoting EOW sources, NDTV reported that Kundra transferred around ₹15cr from the alleged amount to a bank account belonging to one of Shetty's companies. The case is linked to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a now-defunct teleshopping venture co-founded by Shetty, Kundra, and Akshay Kumar .

Investigation underway EOW probes purpose of hefty transaction The EOW is now probing the purpose of the ₹15cr transaction. Officials have raised eyebrows over the large sum, questioning its legitimacy as it seems too high for routine advertising services. Shetty might be called in for questioning soon to clarify the nature of this payment and why her company issued such a hefty bill. Kundra may also be summoned again by week's end for further interrogation, sources confirmed.

Additional findings Missing documents, illegal transactions raise red flags The EOW also revealed that crucial documents related to the case are missing, as they were not submitted by the appointed Resolution Professionals (RPs). These RPs were earlier summoned for questioning. Additionally, investigators suspect that a portion of the ₹60cr may have been funneled into accounts belonging to sister companies, and there are concerns about compliance with mandatory reporting requirements.