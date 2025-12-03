Miley Cyrus is now engaged! Meet her fiancé, Maxx Morando

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus (33) is reportedly engaged to her longtime boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando (27). The news was first reported by Page Six and later confirmed by a source to PEOPLE. The engagement comes after Cyrus was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash this week. Congratulations to the couple!

Ring revelation The ring is a 'bespoke' piece; couple dating since 2021 Francesca Simons, a representative for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, confirmed to PEOPLE that the ring is a "bespoke" piece. It features a cushion-cut stone set on a thick band of 14-karat yellow gold. The couple was first linked romantically in November 2021 when they posed for a picture at a Gucci event holding hands. A month later, they were spotted getting cozy backstage during Cyrus's NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami.

Love story Cyrus and Morando's relationship journey Cyrus and the Liily drummer seemingly confirmed their romance in April 2022 when they were spotted kissing in West Hollywood. In June 2023, Cyrus told British Vogue, "We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'" The pair has been living together since March 2024, according to a source who told PEOPLE that "she is very happy with him."

Work synergy Cyrus and Morando's professional collaborations Apart from their relationship, Cyrus and Morando have also worked together professionally. Morando was involved in the production of two songs, Handstand and Violet Chemistry, on Cyrus's 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation. He also produced multiple tracks on her ninth album Something Beautiful and co-wrote the title song. In her acceptance speech for Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammys for Flowers, Cyrus thanked Morando, calling him "my love." She has often praised him as a promising rising artist.