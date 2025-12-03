Next Article
Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor team up for action-packed 'Lag Jaa Gale'
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share the screen for the first time in Lag Jaa Gale, an action-filled revenge love story from Dharma Productions.
Directed by Raj Mehta, filming kicks off in Mumbai this weekend with a tight 20-day schedule.
Why does this matter?
The film draws its name from a classic song, promising both emotional depth and intense action—especially highlighting Shroff's martial arts skills.
Rising star Lakshya joins the cast in a key role.
With the theatrical release date yet to be announced, this fresh pairing and high-energy storyline are expected to grab attention among Bollywood fans.