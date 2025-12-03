Next Article
'Fake,' 'mastermind': Shehbaz Badesha calls out Tanya Mittal post eviction
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19's Shehbaz Badesha, just evicted from the show, didn't hold back in a recent interview—calling fellow contestant Tanya Mittal "fake" and a "mastermind."
He shared, "I think I decoded her because she is a very fake contestant. She sets the narrative," and added that she spoke to others about him instead of talking things out face-to-face.
What's going on in the Bigg Boss house?
Badesha's exit came right after Ashnoor Kaur was sent home for allegedly hitting Mittal with a wooden plank during a heated task.
Host Salman Khan called Kaur's actions "purely intentional" and unacceptable, which set off major debates online about whether these evictions were fair.
Tensions between contestants have been high all season, especially with the finale coming up soon.