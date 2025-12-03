'Fake,' 'mastermind': Shehbaz Badesha calls out Tanya Mittal post eviction Entertainment Dec 03, 2025

Bigg Boss 19's Shehbaz Badesha, just evicted from the show, didn't hold back in a recent interview—calling fellow contestant Tanya Mittal "fake" and a "mastermind."

He shared, "I think I decoded her because she is a very fake contestant. She sets the narrative," and added that she spoke to others about him instead of talking things out face-to-face.