Next Article
Shilpa Shetty accused of forgery in ₹60cr fraud case
Entertainment
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing new trouble—a businessman, Deepak Kothari, has accused them of forgery in a ₹60.48 crore fraud case.
Kothari says an affidavit linked to the case had a fake signature, raising questions about its validity in court.
What's happening next?
Kothari wants the court to investigate and claims the couple might be using their celebrity status to sway things their way.
The judges have asked Shetty and Kundra to respond, with another hearing set for two weeks from now.
This is just the latest twist in their ongoing legal battle.