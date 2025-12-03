Indian OTT viewership jumps 25% overseas

Local creators go global & new fans join in

Indian talent—from rappers like Hanumankind to yoga educators like Anita Bokepalli—is getting noticed internationally, as highlighted at the recent CII Big Picture Summit.

Interestingly, it's not just the Indian diaspora watching; more non-Indian viewers are discovering Bollywood hits and regional series, with platforms like ZEE5 also seeing steady overseas traction.

With this growth, industry leaders are calling for better policies to keep the momentum going and tackle challenges like piracy.