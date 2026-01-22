Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri to join 'The 50' reality show

What's cool about 'The 50?'

Fifty celebs—including TV favorites like Karan Patel and Ridhi Dogra, influencers Faisal Sheikh and Dushyant Kukreja, plus Bhojpuri stars Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot—will be locked inside a palace-themed set with a lion figure.

There's up to ₹50 lakh in prize money (viewers can bet on winners!), and the game is all about strategy, alliances, and eliminations across 50 episodes.

With such a mixed lineup and interactive format, it promises plenty of twists for viewers looking for something fresh.