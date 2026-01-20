Bhumi Pednekar's crime thriller 'Daldal' drops on Prime Video this January
Prime Video is set to launch Daldal, a new Hindi psychological crime thriller series, on January 30, 2026.
Bhumi Pednekar leads as Rita Ferreira, an introverted and newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai's Crime Branch.
The show will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories.
Why does 'Daldal' stand out?
Adapted from Vish Dhamija's bestseller Bhendi Bazaar and created by Suresh Triveni, Daldal digs into the psychological side of crime—focusing on what drives people to cross the line.
The series boasts a strong cast including Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori, with production by Abundantia Entertainment.
If you're into character-driven mysteries with real depth, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.