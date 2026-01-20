Bhumi Pednekar's crime thriller 'Daldal' drops on Prime Video this January

Why does 'Daldal' stand out?

Adapted from Vish Dhamija's bestseller Bhendi Bazaar and created by Suresh Triveni, Daldal digs into the psychological side of crime—focusing on what drives people to cross the line.

The series boasts a strong cast including Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori, with production by Abundantia Entertainment.

If you're into character-driven mysteries with real depth, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.