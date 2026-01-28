'Border 2' director backed Diljit Dosanjh to be cast
When Border 2 was released on January 23, audiences were instantly enamored with its action and patriotism. The film's supporting cast, including Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, also received a lot of love. Now, producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed that it was Border 2's director Anurag Singh who wanted Dosanjh to join the film's cast.
Casting decision
'Only Diljit...': Kumar on casting Dosanjh
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kumar revealed, "That was his (Singh) call from day one that for that character, for Sekhon's character, he wanted only Diljit." "I mean, we had a lot of discussions - whether to take this one or that one." "But Diljit also wanted to do it, because he has done many films with Anurag, Punjabi films from earlier times, and very successful ones." "So, they had a connection between them."
Trolling controversy
Kumar dismissed trolling pressure over Dosanjh's casting
The film's announcement had sparked controversy online, but Kumar stood by the casting decision. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "If, because of trolls, a company like ours starts replacing people, then we shouldn't make movies." Kumar also praised Shetty to Bollywood Hungama, calling him a "very sincere boy" with Suniel Shetty-like values. He said Shetty had "to wait long... and faced chatter, but Border 2 has started changing that." Meanwhile, the film is in theaters now.