'Border 2' director backed Diljit Dosanjh to be cast

Casting decision

'Only Diljit...': Kumar on casting Dosanjh

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kumar revealed, "That was his (Singh) call from day one that for that character, for Sekhon's character, he wanted only Diljit." "I mean, we had a lot of discussions - whether to take this one or that one." "But Diljit also wanted to do it, because he has done many films with Anurag, Punjabi films from earlier times, and very successful ones." "So, they had a connection between them."