'Shouldn't make movies': Producer on Diljit Dosanjh's 'Border 2' trolling

Bhushan Kumar , the head of T-Series, has finally spoken about the backlash singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh faced while working on Border 2. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he defended his decision to stand by Dosanjh despite social media trolls demanding his replacement. The war drama has reportedly earned over ₹247.2 crore worldwide in just four days since its release, as per Sacnilk.

Backlash 'We were lucky to get all the actors...' Kumar said, "From the beginning, when we crafted this film, Sunny (Deol) sir was already this. We could not have made this film without him." "Then director Anurag Singh said Diljit should be in the film, Varun Dhawan needs to be there, and Ahan will play this character." "We were lucky to get all the actors on board." "If, because of trolls, a company like us will start replacing people, then we shouldn't make movies."

Defense 'You don't know him personally...' Kumar added about Dosanjh, "You watch him on the screen or watch his interviews." "But you don't know him personally and what his beliefs are." "So you assume something and say things. But he isn't what you think he is." The film also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Sonam Bajwa.

