Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar team up for Operation Sindoor film

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has confirmed that his next movie, Operation Sindoor (tentative title), will be based on India's military response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The movie is based on Lt Gen KJS "Tiny" Dhillon's book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Agnihotri called the story urgent and necessary.

Filmmaker's perspective Agnihotri will deliver 'edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience' Agnihotri said, "I have always believed in telling stories that are uncomfortable but necessary. My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity, while also presenting it as an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience." The film will be co-produced by Agnihotri's I Am Buddha Production and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Twitter Post Here's the official announcement Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri join forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep… pic.twitter.com/1nyhgq6pU0 — T-Series (@TSeries) March 26, 2026

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Film focus Film will be made in collaboration with the Armed Forces The film will provide a detailed account of the operation that took place between May 6 and May 10, 2025. Agnihotri revealed that they have conducted extensive research in collaboration with various branches of the Armed Forces to understand "not just what happened but also how and why it happened." "What emerges is far more complex and precise than what's available in the public domain."

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Producer's statement Kumar emphasized the need to document such events Kumar, meanwhile, stressed the need to document such significant events truthfully. He said, "Some stories are not chosen; they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story." "When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully." Further details about the cast and release schedule are awaited.