'Bigg Boss 18' finalist Rajat Dalal joins 'The 50'
Rajat Dalal, known for his fitness journey and Bigg Boss 18 finalist run, is stepping into the spotlight again with The 50—Farah Khan's new reality show launching February 1, 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
He shared the news in a sweet post with his parents, ticket in hand.
Who is at the center of it?
Dalal isn't just a reality star—he's a world-record powerlifter from Haryana who once deadlifted an incredible 302.5kg.
He's mentored on Battleground with names like Rubina Dilaik and Asim Riaz, and even after some public ups and downs (including reconciling with Digvijay Singh Rathee), he made it to the Bigg Boss finals in Bigg Boss 18.
Why should you read about it?
Dalal says The 50 will push contestants' "physical strength, mental sharpness, and emotional command."
With familiar faces like Karan Patel, Mr. Faisu, Divya Agarwal, Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, and more joining him, this season promises plenty of action for anyone into reality competitions or following your favorite influencers' next big moves.