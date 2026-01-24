'Bigg Boss 18' finalist Rajat Dalal joins 'The 50'

Who is at the center of it?

Dalal isn't just a reality star—he's a world-record powerlifter from Haryana who once deadlifted an incredible 302.5kg.

He's mentored on Battleground with names like Rubina Dilaik and Asim Riaz, and even after some public ups and downs (including reconciling with Digvijay Singh Rathee), he made it to the Bigg Boss finals in Bigg Boss 18.