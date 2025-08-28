Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Malik opens up about sleep apnea
On the latest season of Bigg Boss, singer Amaal Malik got real about his struggle with sleep apnea—a condition that makes your breathing stop and start while you sleep.
He shared that his mom was the first to notice something was off, and now he relies on a CPAP machine every night to keep things under control.

Malik also talked about how sinus issues and bronchitis made things tougher for him, but he uses the CPAP even though it's not a cure.
On a lighter note, he admitted having a school crush on Shraddha Kapoor back in the day!
This season isn't just about Malik—contestants like Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur are also part of the show, making Bigg Boss 19 diverse with different personalities.