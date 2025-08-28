Sooraj Barjatya on working with older Salman Khan: 'Bigger challenge' Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Director Sooraj Barjatya, known for his iconic films with Salman Khan, recently shared how creating roles that fit Khan—now at 59—isn't as easy as it once was.

He admitted, "To make something relevant and fresh for Salman Bhai at his age is a bigger challenge," and even had to drop an action film idea because it didn't feel right.