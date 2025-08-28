Sooraj Barjatya on working with older Salman Khan: 'Bigger challenge'
Director Sooraj Barjatya, known for his iconic films with Salman Khan, recently shared how creating roles that fit Khan—now at 59—isn't as easy as it once was.
He admitted, "To make something relevant and fresh for Salman Bhai at his age is a bigger challenge," and even had to drop an action film idea because it didn't feel right.
What to expect from Barjatya-Khan's next
Barjatya revealed their next project, set to be announced in November, will be a family drama and love story about a boy and a girl from a small town searching for their identity.
He wants the script to balance charm with maturity—keeping things real for where Khan is in life.
Khan's upcoming films and Barjatya's take on failures
Despite recent flops like Radhe and Race 3, Barjatya remains hopeful about Khan's return, expressing that failures are a part of life.
Meanwhile, Khan has begun work on Battle of Galwan—a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.