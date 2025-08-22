'Bigg Boss 19': Ashnoor Kaur, Dheeraj Dhoopar among confirmed contestants Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Bigg Boss Season 19 is almost here, kicking off on August 24 at 10:30pm on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.

This season promises plenty of drama and entertainment with a fresh mix of familiar faces and digital stars.