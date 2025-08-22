Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Ashnoor Kaur, Dheeraj Dhoopar among confirmed contestants
Bigg Boss Season 19 is almost here, kicking off on August 24 at 10:30pm on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.
This season promises plenty of drama and entertainment with a fresh mix of familiar faces and digital stars.
Meet the 1st 5 contestants
The lineup features Ashnoor Kaur (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa, Celebrity MasterChef winner), along with Dheeraj Dhoopar (Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya).
Influencers Payal Gamingg and couple Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar bring social media flair.
Plus, fans get to choose between Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha or YouTuber Mridul Tiwari for the final spot.