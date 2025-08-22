Malayalam film 'Shanthamee Raathriyil' heads to OTT: Where to watch

Cast and crew of the film

Featuring K R Gokul, Esther Anil, Sidharth Bharathan, Jean Paul, Tini Tom, and Kailash, the film also brings music by Jassie Gift with lyrics from Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri and Joy Thamalam.

Its digital release follows a wave of Malayalam films heading to OTT—joining titles like "Manasa Vacha" and "Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal"—making it even easier to keep up with new regional cinema.