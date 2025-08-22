Next Article
Malayalam film 'Shanthamee Raathriyil' heads to OTT: Where to watch
Missed it in theaters? "Shanthamee Raathriyil," directed by Jayaraj, is now streaming on Manorama Max after its box office run didn't quite click.
Now's your chance to catch this Malayalam film from the comfort of home.
Cast and crew of the film
Featuring K R Gokul, Esther Anil, Sidharth Bharathan, Jean Paul, Tini Tom, and Kailash, the film also brings music by Jassie Gift with lyrics from Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri and Joy Thamalam.
Its digital release follows a wave of Malayalam films heading to OTT—joining titles like "Manasa Vacha" and "Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal"—making it even easier to keep up with new regional cinema.