'Bigg Boss 19': Double eviction, extension possibilities, wild card speculations
Bigg Boss 19, with Salman Khan at the helm, is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7, 2025—unless high ratings push it to extend by two weeks.
This season's "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" format has contestants sharing power and keeping things unpredictable.
Nehal, Baseer were evicted last night
A surprise double eviction of Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali just shook up the house.
If the show does get extended, a wild card entrant could join next month, adding fresh drama as remaining contestants like Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Gaurav Khanna battle it out.