'Human Cocaine' release date locked: When will it hit theaters
Mark your calendars—"Human Cocaine," a psychological thriller from Sarim Momin, lands in theaters on January 16, 2026.
Starring Pushkar Jog, Ishita Raj, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Zakir Hussain, the film dives into the sinister underworld of drug cartels where people are used as living drug carriers.
'Human Cocaine' is theater exclusive
This one's a theater exclusive for now—no word yet on streaming or digital release.
Shot extensively across the UK and backed by Scarlet Slate Studios and others, "Human Cocaine" has already cleared the CBFC for its big-screen debut.
Meet the crew members of the film
The film features cinematography by Sopan Purandare, editing by Sandeep Francis, music from Kshitij Tarey, and choreography by Pawan Shetty and Khalid Sheikh.
Producers include Chee Teng Joo and Harit Desai.