Saif, Pulkit Samrat unite for Sneha Taurani's upcoming film

Taurani has been an assistant director on Ranbir Kapoor 's Wake Up Sid and Emraan Hashmi's Crook, among others. She made her directorial debut with the Sunny Kaushal starrer Bhangra Paa Le. The film tells the story of Jaggi, a Punjabi boy who aspires to take Bhangra global by participating in a dance competition in London.

Future ventures

Recent projects of Khan and Samrat

Khan was last seen in the Netflix heist action thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor. He will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Samrat is expected to appear next in Suswagatam Khushamadeed and Rahu Ketu. He also has a series titled Glory in the pipeline.