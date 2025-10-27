Who is the late actor Satish Shah's wife, Madhu? 

Veteran actor Satish Shah , who passed away on October 25 at the age of 74 due to kidney failure, kept his personal life mostly private. But anyone who knew him, or knew of him, was aware of his devotion to his wife, Madhu. Here's a look at the actor's love story and family life.

Background Early life and education Born on June 25, 1951, in Mumbai, Shah belonged to a Kutchi Gujarati family from Mandvi in Kutch. He grew up in a close-knit household with his father being a businessman. He had a brother named Natwar and a sister named Madhuri, who were not part of the film industry. Shah studied at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, before joining the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for acting training.

Love life Love story with wife Madhu Shah first met his wife Madhu, a designer, at the Sipta Film Festival and fell in love with her. However, she reportedly rejected his initial proposal. Shah tried again during the shoot of Saath Saath (1982), but was turned down once more. His persistence finally paid off when Madhu asked him to meet her parents, after which they got engaged and married just eight months later. The couple has remained together since, and they reportedly chose not to have kids.

Final farewell Looking at his career and death Shah died of renal failure in Mumbai last Saturday. He had collapsed while having lunch at his residence, his manager revealed. He was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be revived. His funeral took place on October 26 in Mumbai, attended by family and colleagues from the film industry. The actor was known for his roles in Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai among others. He was especially close to his Sarabhai castmates.

Professional bonds Close ties with 'Sarabhai' family Shah wasn't just a co-star of his Sarabhai onscreen wife, Ratna Pathak Shah; he was also a close family friend. In an earlier conversation with DNA, he had revealed that their families had known each other for years. He shared that his father's younger sister and Ratna's mother were close friends. During his funeral, his on-screen son Rajesh Kumar was seen carrying out the rituals. Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, other castmates, were also close to him.