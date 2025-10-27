Next Article
SRK film festival to pay tribute to late actor Satish Shah
Entertainment
Satish Shah, the beloved actor who passed away on October 25, is being celebrated at the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival starting October 31.
The festival will honor his legacy by screening fan-favorite movies like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, where his comic timing always stood out.
'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,' 'Dilwale' also part of lineup
You can catch more of Shah's iconic roles—like Anna's dad in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa—across 75 screens in over 30 cities in India and around the world (think Middle East, UK, North America).
The festival lineup also includes classics, reminding everyone why Satish Shah remains unforgettable.