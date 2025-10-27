Mani Ratnam-Nagarjuna's 'Geethanjali' likely to hit screens again

Film's legacy

Looking back at the film's impact

Geethanjali, which was Ratnam's first Telugu film, created a huge impact at the box office when it was released in 1989. The film also featured Girija Shettar and had music by Ilaiyaraaja. The songs Oh Priya Priya, Jagada Jagada, and Aamani Paadave from the movie were chart-toppers and continue to be loved by music enthusiasts today. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.