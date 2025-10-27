Mani Ratnam-Nagarjuna's 'Geethanjali' likely to hit screens again
What's the story
The 1989 Telugu film Geethanjali, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, is reportedly set for a grand re-release in 4K later this year. The restoration work is currently underway, and an official release date will be announced soon, reported Deccan Chronicle. The news comes just days after Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva, also led by Nagarjuna, was announced for a re-release on November 14.
Film's legacy
Looking back at the film's impact
Geethanjali, which was Ratnam's first Telugu film, created a huge impact at the box office when it was released in 1989. The film also featured Girija Shettar and had music by Ilaiyaraaja. The songs Oh Priya Priya, Jagada Jagada, and Aamani Paadave from the movie were chart-toppers and continue to be loved by music enthusiasts today. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.
Star performance
Know more about the film's plotline
In Geethanjali, Nagarjuna delivered one of his most memorable performances as a young man battling terminal cancer. Despite his condition, he remains charming and optimistic, ultimately winning over his love interest (Shettar). The film is remembered for its poignant storytelling and strong performances by the lead actors.