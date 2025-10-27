'Thamma' is now Ayushmann Khurrana's 5th-biggest hit; outperforms 'Andhadhun'
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Thamma, is taking the box office by storm. The horror-comedy has reportedly surpassed the lifetime collection of Andhadhun (₹74.32 crore) within just six days of its release. The film has raked in a whopping ₹91.3 crore and has already become Khurrana's fifth biggest hit. Now, the next target is crossing the ₹100 crore gross barrier. On Day 7 (Monday), till the time of writing, it added another ₹0.47 crore to the total, per Sacnilk.
The film opened on Diwali with a stellar collection of ₹24 crore. Despite a slight dip in collections on the following days due to festive activities, the numbers picked up again over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday (Day 5 and Day 6), the film collected ₹13.1 crore and ₹12.6 crore respectively, bringing its total to an impressive ₹91.3 crore.
Thamma is a part of the Maddock Films's Horror-Comedy Universe, which includes popular films like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya. The film also features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It has cameo appearances by franchise regulars Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee.