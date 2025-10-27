'Thamma' box office collection

'Thamma' is now Ayushmann Khurrana's 5th-biggest hit; outperforms 'Andhadhun'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:14 pm Oct 27, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Thamma, is taking the box office by storm. The horror-comedy has reportedly surpassed the lifetime collection of Andhadhun (₹74.32 crore) within just six days of its release. The film has raked in a whopping ₹91.3 crore and has already become Khurrana's fifth biggest hit. Now, the next target is crossing the ₹100 crore gross barrier. On Day 7 (Monday), till the time of writing, it added another ₹0.47 crore to the total, per Sacnilk.