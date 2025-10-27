'Kantara' becomes highest-grossing Indian film as of late October: Box office

By its 25th day, "Kantara: Chapter 1" had grossed approximately ₹796 crore worldwide (with some sources citing ₹809 crore), surpassing previous record-holder "Chhaava" at the ₹809 crore mark. It made ₹554 crore in India alone, with nearly ₹175 crore from its Hindi version. Karnataka led the way at ₹222 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh/Telangana (₹103 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹63 crore), and Kerala (₹53 crore). Higher ticket prices in Karnataka brought in an extra ₹55 crore within just 12 days.

Should you watch 'Kantara?'

If you're into movies that mix mythology with local legends and powerful visuals, this one's worth your time.

Audiences loved Shetty's performance and praised the film's music and cinematography.

If you want to see what all the buzz is about—or just enjoy a good story rooted in tradition—this could be your next movie night pick.