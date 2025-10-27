'Hasaane bhi do yaaro': Amul's touching tribute to Satish Shah

The beloved dairy brand Amul has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Satish Shah (74), who passed away on October 25 due to kidney-related complications. The tribute features a black-and-white image of the actor with the words "Hasaane bhi do yaaro," a clever play on his iconic comedy film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. The tribute image also includes the text "Satish Shah 1951-2025" in the bottom right corner.

Twitter Post Take a look at the tribute here Amul Topical: Tribute to popular comedic actor! pic.twitter.com/AI8sQ50Xfd — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 26, 2025

Health issues Shah passed away on October 25 Shah passed away at his residence in Bandra East on October 25. His aide and personal assistant of over 30 years, Ramesh Kadatala, confirmed the news. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Sunday and were attended by Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, and Naseeruddin Shah, among many others.

Personal loss Shah underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar told News18, "Unfortunately, even his wife Madhu isn't well. She has Alzheimer's." "This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis." "Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful," he added.