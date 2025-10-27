'Hasaane bhi do yaaro': Amul's touching tribute to Satish Shah
What's the story
The beloved dairy brand Amul has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Satish Shah (74), who passed away on October 25 due to kidney-related complications. The tribute features a black-and-white image of the actor with the words "Hasaane bhi do yaaro," a clever play on his iconic comedy film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. The tribute image also includes the text "Satish Shah 1951-2025" in the bottom right corner.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the tribute here
Amul Topical: Tribute to popular comedic actor! pic.twitter.com/AI8sQ50Xfd— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 26, 2025
Health issues
Shah passed away on October 25
Shah passed away at his residence in Bandra East on October 25. His aide and personal assistant of over 30 years, Ramesh Kadatala, confirmed the news. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Sunday and were attended by Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, and Naseeruddin Shah, among many others.
Personal loss
Shah underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year
Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar told News18, "Unfortunately, even his wife Madhu isn't well. She has Alzheimer's." "This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis." "Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful," he added.
Career highlights
His illustrious career in films and television
Shah began his film career at the FTII in 1976 and gained recognition in 1983 with Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He starred in several iconic Bollywood films, including Fanaa, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Om Shanti Om, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among others. He is also remembered for his roles in popular TV shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Ye Jo Hai Zindagi.