'Bigg Boss 19': Farah Khan's 'shameless' comment leaves Nehal fuming
Farah Khan hosted the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 19, filling in for Salman Khan while he films Battle of Galwan.
The episode zeroed in on housemate drama after a heated captaincy task.
Farah's no-holds-barred approach
Farah didn't hold back—she called out Nehal Chudasama for using the "woman card" during the task and questioned Amaal Malik's repeated apologies, saying they seemed unnecessary if he wasn't at fault.
She also poked fun at Baseer Ali's wish for tougher rivals by joking about bringing in Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone.
Plus, a possible double elimination was teased, making this weekend extra tense for everyone in the house.