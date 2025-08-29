'Bigg Boss 19': Awez gets candid about struggles to stardom

Awez Darbar, a popular digital influencer with over 30 million followers, recently opened up about his decision to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. During a lighthearted chat with fellow contestants, music composer Amaal Mallik jokingly teased him about his huge online following. This prompted Darbar to reveal the hard work and sacrifices he made to achieve this milestone.

Hard work 'My parents were worried...' Darbar revealed that reaching 30 million followers wasn't easy. "To get to 30 million followers, I was shooting non-stop, all day, every day." "Sometimes, I would post multiple videos in a single day." "I hardly came home, and my parents were worried because they rarely saw me. It was like a constant chase." He admitted that this struggle left him drained and wanting something more challenging.

New venture Darbar wanted to do something different Darbar said he saw Bigg Boss as a platform that could push him beyond his comfort zone. "I had achieved that number, but I wanted something more, something that could challenge me in a new way." "That's when I thought of Bigg Boss," he said. He added that the show fascinated him because it was an opportunity for real personalities to come forward.

Life lessons The qualities that will help him in 'Bigg Boss' house Darbar also revealed that his journey as a creator taught him patience, resilience, and determination. He feels these traits will help him navigate the high-pressure Bigg Boss house. "It's the reality show I've always felt could push me beyond my comfort zone and show people a side of me they've never seen before," he said.