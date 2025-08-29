Saif Ali Khan gushes about 'Parineeta' amid its re-release

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Parineeta , PVR INOX released a digitally restored version of the film. The romantic drama, adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel, has been digitally restored by Prasad Film Labs. Lead actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about his experience shooting the film and working with director Pradeep Sarkar and co-star Vidya Balan .

Nostalgia Khan on working with late director Sarkar Khan told Bollywood Hungama, "Parineeta will always remain close to my heart for many reasons; it was one of the most beautifully shot films I've been in." "Pradeep Sarkar, who we miss dearly today, is one of the most artistic directors I have worked with." "He took so much care over every frame and brought so much beauty to that film."

Role and co-star More on challenges of his role, co-stars Khan, who played Shekhar in the film, said it was a challenging role. He added, "At the time I did Parineeta it felt very different from the kind of roles I was offered." "Working with Vidya was amazing she was extraordinary for her first movie... The whole cast was amazing." "The set design and atmosphere transported us into an old Kolkata that doesn't exist anymore but a place that my mother (Sharmila Tagore) would remember."

Film elements Khan also praised the film's music and costumes Khan also praised the music and costumes of Parineeta. He said, "The music too was phenomenal, I got to see Sonu Nigam singing and I became aware of what a wonderful singer he is, in this movie." "Parineeta means so much to me, being in a kurta and dhoti, and playing the guitar on the Hooghly River is one of the most lyrical images in my mind."

Acknowledgment Khan thanked producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra for this reason Khan also expressed his gratitude to producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra for offering him the role in Parineeta. He said, "Thank you to Mr. Vinod Chopra for offering me this part, he has been an amazing producer because of the various contributions he had to me personally as well as professionally." "When I've done good work he has been a big support and encouragement...I would like to thank him for giving me this film."