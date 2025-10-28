'BB 19': Nehal calls Amaal 'dogla,' denies manipulation claims

Nehal Chudasama, a model who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 , has accused the show's makers of bias toward contestant Amaal Mallik. In an interview with SCREEN, she called Mallik "the biggest dogla." She also claimed that host Salman Khan and the makers targeted her while favoring Mallik.

Accusations 'I have never seen a 2-faced person like Amaal' Chudasama said, "I have never seen a two-faced person like Amaal. In fact, I had a soft spot for him. I always treated him like a brother." "That is why I never called him out, even when I had the chance and the power. If I ever get a chance again, I will call him out." "From the makers' side, all the people in the house are feeling that Amaal is being favored."

Health concerns On Mallik's health issues Chudasama also spoke about Mallik's health issues, saying that he has been suffering from various ailments for a long time. "Yes, unfortunately, Amaal has constantly had health issues. For a long time, he had a corn on his toe and many other issues," she said. "We have even had many long conversations on this." She added that his separate sleeping arrangements due to sleep apnea have nothing to do with these health ups and downs.

Self-defense 'I was scolded every Weekend Ka Vaar' Chudasama also defended herself against accusations of manipulation by Khan on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She said, "I have never manipulated anyone. I have my opinion about other people." "All these narratives that were created about me were not true. Throughout my journey I felt very targeted." "Every Weekend Ka Vaar I was scolded. I felt all these narratives were false."