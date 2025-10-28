Are Netflix and AMC Theatres finally seeing eye to eye?

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix and AMC Theatres are finally working together. The two giants have been at odds over how long a film should exclusively stay in theaters. However, AMC has now agreed to screen Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters in 300 locations as the streaming giant re-releases the animated musical hit over Halloween weekend. This marks a significant shift in their relationship dynamic.

Background AMC and Netflix's historical relationship Historically, AMC has been reluctant to collaborate with Netflix, despite the theater circuit's need for more profitable films. Only one Netflix film, Rian Johnson's 2022 Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, has been screened at AMC. However, recently AMC hinted at a more conciliatory approach, stating that both companies are "intrigued by the mutually beneficial opportunities that could arise." This change comes as Netflix is increasingly interested in maximizing reach through theatrical releases.

Financial implications Theaters as marketing tools Netflix views multiplexes as a marketing tool to generate excitement among fans of its major properties, rather than a financial strategy, noted Variety. By partnering with AMC locations, Netflix can widen the reach of its theatrical content. For AMC, these one-off events could bring in extra income during dull seasons. This shift in strategy comes after Netflix lost projects like Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights to Warner Bros. and talent such as the Duffer Brothers to Paramount.

Upcoming projects Future collaborations and upcoming projects Future collaborations between AMC and Netflix could include Greta Gerwig's Narnia adaptation, which is already getting a two-week exclusive IMAX run in AMC and other venues. Netflix is also considering a bigger rollout for David Fincher's Adventures of Cliff Booth, the Brad Pitt-led spinoff of Quentin Tarantino's 2019 box office hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, Wake Up Dead Man will only get an awards-qualifying run due to plans not coming together for a larger rollout.