'Mirzapur' film wraps Banaras schedule, heads to Mumbai next
The film version of the hit Prime Video series Mirzapur has finished filming in Banaras after two weeks on location.
Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi, the cast and crew will move to Mumbai for their next schedule after Diwali.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie is set for a 2026 theatrical release before heading to Prime Video.
'Mirzapur: The Film' aims for a big-screen spectacle
Mirzapur: The Film reunites most of the original cast—Tripathi, Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee—with Jitendra Kumar stepping in as Bablu Pandit.
New faces like Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, and Sonal Chauhan are joining too.
The movie aims to take Mirzapur's gritty story from streaming fame to a bigger cinematic stage, capturing local vibes in Banaras and building excitement for its big-screen debut in 2026.