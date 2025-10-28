'Mirzapur' film wraps Banaras schedule, heads to Mumbai next Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

The film version of the hit Prime Video series Mirzapur has finished filming in Banaras after two weeks on location.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi, the cast and crew will move to Mumbai for their next schedule after Diwali.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie is set for a 2026 theatrical release before heading to Prime Video.