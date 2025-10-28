Vivek Oberoi thinks 'Ramayana' is 'India's answer to Hollywood epics'

Vivek Oberoi , who will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari 's Ramayana , has called it India's answer to Hollywood epics. The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is touted as the most expensive Indian film project ever undertaken with a budget of ₹4,000cr. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Oberoi said he was donating his fee from the film to a cause he believes in.

Film's impact 'Ramayana's announcement video set a new standard: Oberoi Oberoi said, "I think Ramayana will be a landmark film for our industry. It's India's answer to Hollywood epics." "The story, the visuals, and the intent behind it make it very special." He added that he was excited about working with Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra on this project. The actor also praised the technical quality of Ramayana's announcement video, saying it set a new standard in Indian cinema.

Role and donation Oberoi will play Vidyutjiva in 'Ramayana' Oberoi will play Vidyutjiva, the husband of Surpanakha, in Ramayana. He revealed that he had decided to donate his fee from the movie to a good cause. "I told Namit (producer Malhotra) that I don't want a penny for this." "I want to donate it to a cause I believe in: helping kids with cancer," he said. The film is currently under production and is expected to be released in two parts.