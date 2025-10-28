'Bads of Bollywood': Tharoor blasts 'paid review' allegations against him

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Aryan Khan 's The Ba***ds of Bollywood . However, his post soon sparked allegations that it was a "paid review." Responding to the accusation, Tharoor clarified, "I'm not for sale, my friend." "No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind."

Series praise Tharoor called the series 'absolute OTT gold' On Sunday, Tharoor shared his thoughts on the Netflix series, calling it "absolute OTT GOLD." He wrote, "Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise." "It takes time to grow on you, but then you're irresistibly hooked!" "The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed."

Twitter Post See the post thread here . I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 27, 2025

Personal note Tharoor shared a personal note about watching the show Tharoor also revealed how he was persuaded to watch the series. He wrote, "I've been battling a cold & cough and canceled engagements for two days." "My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time toward a @NetflixIndia series."