Vishnu Vishal reveals why Aamir Khan named his daughter

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal recently shared with Hindustan Times how Aamir Khan helped him and his wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta , during a challenging time in their lives. The superstar not only supported them through their struggles but also played a significant role in their happiness by naming their newborn daughter, Mira . The couple welcomed Mira in April, marking a new chapter in their family.

Friendship blossomed Khan's Chennai stay brought him and Vishal closer Vishal and Khan's friendship dates back to 2023, when Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain was undergoing treatment in Chennai. Recalling their initial interaction, Vishal said, "He was in production for a movie then, and they needed me to find a homestay instead of a hotel for 2-3 months so his team would find enough space to work." "I remember arranging villas for them to stay, and we became friends."

Supportive gesture Khan helped them find an IVF doctor The bond between the actors deepened when Khan helped them during a challenging phase of their lives. Vishal revealed that he and Gutta had been trying to conceive for a long time and were on the verge of adopting a child. "He helped us find a good doctor in Mumbai for IVF treatment," said Vishal. "When she became pregnant, it made us very emotional... he brought back joy into our lives. He treated us like nothing less than family."