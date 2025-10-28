Will we see Robert Pattinson as a singer now?

Robert Pattinson , who has played a variety of roles from a young adult darling Edward Cullen to DC's new Batman , may soon add musician to his repertoire. A recent string of listings on ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) has registered seven new original songs performed by Pattinson. The titles are Bent Out That Midnight Day, Best Friend, Fascinate, Fell Off, Green Light, Waiting on Me, and Witness (You See Me).

Musical history Pattinson has previously contributed to movie soundtracks This isn't the first time Pattinson, who has been playing piano and guitar since he was four, has released a song. He has contributed to several movie soundtracks, starting with two tracks on the Twilight soundtrack, Never Think and Let Me Sign. The latter was co-written by Marcus Foster, who has also shared writing credits with Pattinson on the new songs.

Career apprehensions His concerns about being perceived as a pop star Pattinson had expressed concerns about his involvement with the Twilight soundtrack in a 2008 interview with The Los Angeles Times. He said, "That's what I was scared about, it looks like I'm trying to get a music career out of it or something." "I've never really recorded anything - I just played in pubs and stuff and I really didn't want it to look like I was trying to cash in."