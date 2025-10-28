'Bigg Boss 19': Recently evicted Baseer calls out Salman's bias

Baseer Ali, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 , has accused host Salman Khan and the show's makers of bias. In an interview with the Indian Express, he questioned why no action was taken against Malti Chahar after she asked Amaal Mallik if Ali was straight or not. He argued that the lack of response during Weekend Ka Vaar indicated unfair treatment toward him.

Discrepancies 'I was looking like the bad guy then...' Ali pointed out, "What was Bigg Boss doing about it? It was said on camera, and the clip came out from the Bigg Boss team." "What did Salman Khan sir, or the makers do about it? Did they not want to address it? Is that fair to me?" "When I called the contestant quality shit, it was made into a big issue. Farah Khan blasted me for it, and I was looking like the bad guy then."

Discontent 'No guidance given to me...,' says Ali Ali further expressed his disappointment over the lack of guidance from the show's makers. He said, "Also, there was absolutely no guidance given to me. It is unfair on the part of the makers to discard everything that was negatively said about me." He also admitted to being in disbelief when he learned about his eviction, saying the house felt different after 63 days.

Love angle 'I was very clear that we are just friends' Ali also addressed rumors about him creating a fake love angle with fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama. He clarified, "I was very clear that we are just friends." "Whatever I was doing with Nehal was healthy; nothing crossed the line of friendship. Housemates perceived it as a love angle." He added that the makers edited content to create this perception among viewers.